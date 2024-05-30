Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 13,076 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19.

Paul Brink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total value of C$364,221.50.

On Thursday, March 21st, Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV traded up C$2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$170.04. 261,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$203.12. The company has a market cap of C$32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.17.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

