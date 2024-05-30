Insider Buying: Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Acquires 19,259 Shares of Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Christian Easterday purchased 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,259.00 ($12,839.33).

Hot Chili Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company also holds option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Cometa project in Chile.

