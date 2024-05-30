Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:HOCT)

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
HOCT remained flat at $24.13 during trading on Thursday. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.
About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October
