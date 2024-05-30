Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA LAPR remained flat at $25.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
