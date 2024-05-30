InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,366,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 5,512.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 572,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $8,890,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 203,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,480. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

