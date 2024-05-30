Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Immunovant Stock Up 4.0 %

IMVT stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $990,335.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,879 shares in the company, valued at $30,596,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $990,335.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,879 shares in the company, valued at $30,596,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.