Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Immunovant Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

