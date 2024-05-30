Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 20,401 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $10,404.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,153,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,978,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 64.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

