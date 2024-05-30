HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,575. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

