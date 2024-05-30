Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,913 shares of company stock worth $512,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

