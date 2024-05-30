Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.30.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HBM
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,913 shares of company stock worth $512,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What is a Dividend King?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.