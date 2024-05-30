HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 774,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 529,511 shares.The stock last traded at $641.50 and had previously closed at $590.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $625.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 171.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HubSpot by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $15,844,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

