HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $34.40. HP shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 3,516,496 shares changing hands.

The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after buying an additional 2,225,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

