HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPQ. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of HP stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 38,090,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,572. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

