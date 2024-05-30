HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded up $5.87 on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,130,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,897. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.