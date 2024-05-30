HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
HP stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.
In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
