Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNGKY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

