Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 1.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.99 and last traded at $329.20. 737,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,368,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.66. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 80,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,019,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

