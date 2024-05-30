holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $72,691.39 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.44 or 0.05513668 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00053831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003272 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,431,418 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,431,418 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00378573 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57,484.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

