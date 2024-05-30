Holistic Financial Partners Sells 70 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,424 shares of company stock valued at $39,747,976. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1 %

ABNB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.76. 1,118,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

