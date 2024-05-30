Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 2,133,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,513. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
