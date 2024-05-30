Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Visa by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Visa by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.86. 1,713,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,095. The stock has a market cap of $495.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
