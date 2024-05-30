Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Visa by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Visa by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.86. 1,713,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,095. The stock has a market cap of $495.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.