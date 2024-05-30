Holistic Financial Partners Has $259,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,982,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280,531 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 2,263,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

