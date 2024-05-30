Holistic Financial Partners Buys Shares of 819 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $54.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.71. 34,625,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.85.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.68.

Salesforce Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

