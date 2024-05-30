Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $71.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

