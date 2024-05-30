Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 308,785 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 364,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,785. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

About Consolidated Communications

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.