Highbridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

