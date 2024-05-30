Highbridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $77.36. 3,183,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,516,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

