Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Hello Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $767.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.12.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

