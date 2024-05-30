HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.56. 180,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.92. HEICO has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $225.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.59%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

