Head-To-Head Review: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asana and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 4 4 3 0 1.91 Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 56.45%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Asana has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -39.39% -75.22% -26.20% Consensus Cloud Solutions 24.55% -49.60% 13.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $652.50 million 4.47 -$257.03 million ($1.17) -11.09 Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 1.02 $77.29 million $4.53 4.24

Consensus Cloud Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

