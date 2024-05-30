Head to Head Contrast: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Anglo American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 2.87 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Anglo American $30.65 billion N/A $283.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anglo American 0 3 3 0 2.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Anglo American has a consensus price target of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Anglo American’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Anglo American on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

