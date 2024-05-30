Head-To-Head Contrast: Argo Blockchain (ARBK) & Its Rivals

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Argo Blockchain to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Argo Blockchain and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 434 1625 2458 75 2.47

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 61.84%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.51 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.81 billion $385.89 million 3.90

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Argo Blockchain’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.79% -132.80% -20.95%

Volatility & Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s rivals have a beta of 5.42, meaning that their average stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Argo Blockchain rivals beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.