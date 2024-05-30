Head-To-Head Analysis: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.13 billion 2.47 $69.79 million $4.22 26.95 Udemy $728.94 million 1.86 -$107.29 million ($0.53) -16.70

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 8.70% 6.78% 5.15% Udemy -10.82% -23.10% -10.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Strategic Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Education and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Udemy 0 4 6 0 2.60

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $133.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 56.18%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Udemy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc., a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages. Its courses provide learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology, business, soft skills, and personal development, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

