HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCP. Bank of America upped their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair cut HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,511 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

