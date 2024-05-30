Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.25

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 12611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Guild Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

