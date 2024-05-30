Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess? updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.47 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.62-3.00 EPS.

Guess? Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,499,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

