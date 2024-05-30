Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,595,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,884 shares of company stock valued at $902,855. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.11 and a beta of 1.00. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

