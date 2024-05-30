Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 3rd (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, June 3rd. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 415,200,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,825,813. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

