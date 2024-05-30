Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

