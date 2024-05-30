Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on June 14th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

GRT.UN traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,251. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$62.72 and a 1 year high of C$83.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.70.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

