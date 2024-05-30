good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Up 16.7%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 110,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 247,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

good natured Products Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

