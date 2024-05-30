GMS (NYSE:GMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Trading Down 1.0 %

GMS traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 244,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of GMS by 99.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

