Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.35. 30,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 61,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Global X China Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Consumer ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 140,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

