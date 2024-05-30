Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $21,588,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

GSL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. 484,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.