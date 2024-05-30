Glen W. Brown Sells 1,727 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $19,428.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HFBL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.