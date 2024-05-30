Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.5712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s payout ratio is currently 122.66%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

