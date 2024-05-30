GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) & Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Critical Review

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) and Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acrivon Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

GH Research currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 183.58%. Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 205.00%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than GH Research.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -14.56% -14.10% Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -49.65% -45.00%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.62) -20.85 Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.39 million ($2.88) -2.60

GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GH Research has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics beats GH Research on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company's lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with TRD, as well as Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Bipolar II disorder and postpartum depression. It is also involved in the development of GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate for IV administration, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of psychiatric or neurological disorder; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate for nasal administration, which is currently in preclinical development with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

