George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$984,715.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total transaction of C$984,715.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00.

WN stock opened at C$191.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$174.64. The stock has a market cap of C$25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$198.25.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

