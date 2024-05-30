GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,052,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 952,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 2,389,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,131. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

