Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.12 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.